ROBERT ANTHONY, SR. "BOB"
Age 79, of West Chester, PA, passed away peacefully surround-ed by family on February 2, 2020. Devoted husband of Bernadette (nee Conran); loving father of Robert (Sherry), Bridget (Jim), Caroline, Rosemary, and Bernadette (Ryan); adoring grandfather of JR, Madeline, Frances and Cecilia; dear brother of Anne Hodson; beloved uncle and cousin. Predeceased by his parents , Anthony and Anna Di Rita and brother, William "Bill."
Bob grew up in South West Philadelphia where he attended Most Blessed Sacrament School and West Philadelphia Catholic High School for Boys. He remained close friends with many of his fellow classmates throughout his life. Bob attended Villanova University where he graduated in 1962 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He received a Master of Business Administration from Drexel University. After working as an engineer and manager for the U.S. Navy, Sperry Univac, and Unisys, he retired as a project manager from MBNA America.
Bob and Bernadette met as teenagers and were married 56 years during which they grew their family, ran businesses, traveled to Europe, and enjoyed taking weekend drives into Lancaster County. Bob was an avid Phillies fan, and dedicated supporter of Villanova Wildcats basketball. He was admired and respected by all who met him, and his gentle presence will be missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's Visitation on Thursday, February 6, from 6 to 8 P.M., at MAUGER/GIVNISH Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 24 Monument Ave., Malvern PA, and on Friday, February 7, from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M., at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial on at 11:30 A.M. Interment will follow at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made to the Andrea Thompson Memorial Scholarship at Villa Maria Academy, vmahs.org/support-villa Attn: Advancement Office, Villa Maria Academy High School, 370 Central Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355, or the Penn Medicine Sarcoma Program, Attn: Trustees of the Univer-sity of Pennsylvania, Abramson Cancer Center Development, Attention: Karleigh Rose Pettit, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020