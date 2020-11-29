On November 17th, 2020 of Lafayette Hill, age 92. Preceded by beloved wife Margaret Brewer Gill. Father of Genevieve Dalrymple, Christopher Gill and Suzanne Arden. Grandfather of Thomas, Ashlyn, Ian and Caitlin. Bob had a full career as a research chemist at Rohm & Hass Chemical Co. He was an avid life long sailor with an active outdoor lifestyle known for his quick wit, intelligence and interest in all those around him. Private Interment. Memorial donations may be sent to the Society of the Sons of St. George, The Tiger Building, 1221 Locust St., Suite 100, Phila., PA. 19107 www.lownes.com