passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 on a perfect golf morning, at his home in Hilton Head Island, SC. Beloved husband of the late Dee Dee, adored Daddy-o of Richard Rosenfeld (Pamela) and Robin Shephard (Chuck) and grandfather of Jenna and Michael. He is also survived by sister, Phoebe Mallick and niece, Linda Chivian (Ross Lewis) A former resident of Jenkintown, PA, Bob was an extraordinary golfer, a cigar and scotch lover, a USC Trojan, a classical music aficionado and a late in life cat fan. He quietly and kindly helped those in need. Donations in his memory to Hilton Head Humane Association are a fitting tribute and appreciated. Funeral services will be private.

