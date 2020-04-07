Home

ROBERT B. SIMPSON


1934 - 2020
ROBERT B. SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON
ROBERT B.


On April 4, 2020, of Glen Mills, at Rose Court at Maris Grove, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Carroll) and loving father of Robert B. Jr. (Eileen), Maryann Parizo, (John), David (Michelle) and Stephen. Step-father to Mark and William Kendig. Adored grandfather and great grand-father of many. Brother to William. Son of the late Thomas and Margaret, and predeceased by his brother Thomas, his daughter-in-law Maureen, his step-sons Gregory and Frank Kendig, and his first wife, Wanda. Funeral Services and Interment will be held at a later date.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 7, 2020
