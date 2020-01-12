Home

ROBERT B. WASHBURN

ROBERT B. WASHBURN Notice
WASHBURN
ROBERT B.


of Malvern, PA passed away in his home on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at the age of 100. He was the husband of the late Nell T. Washburn, who died in 2009.
Mr. Washburn graduated from Kansas State University in 1941 and from Temple Law School in 1950. He was a prominent patent attorney and founding partner in Philadelphia intellectual property law firm of Woodcock Washburn from 1948 to 2001, when he retired. At the time of his retirement, Woodcock Washburn had offices in Philadelphia, Seattle, and Atlanta. He remained associated with the firm, which merged with Baker & Hostetler in 2014. Mr. Washburn was a member of the Union League for over 40 years and of Waynesborough Country Club for over 50 years. He enjoyed playing golf and playing the electronic organ.
Mr. Washburn is survived by 2 children, Robert B. Washburn, Jr. and Judith Washburn Brewer, four grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements by ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
