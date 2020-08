Or Copy this URL to Share

DIAMOND

ROBERT "BOB" BERNARD

87, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Elsa (née Statzell); daughter Susan Diamond Burgos and sons Robert Andrew and Richard Diamond. Proud grandfather of Mackenzie and Griffin. Brother of Bobbie Adams and the late Harry O. Diamond. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and his loving Bichon Frise, Muffin. Services will be private.



