1/1
ROBERT "BOB" HEPP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT "BOB"'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 79, of Malvern, PA, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2020. Bob loved a pun (good or bad), fixing things, summers at the beach, winters in Florida, a good meal and above all his family. He was veteran of the Naval Air Reserve (1960-1968). Bob had a long and storied career as a salesman, business owner, and entrepreneur, ultimately retiring as a realtor with 5 Presidents Circles under his belt. Survivors: wife Lucy (nee Morrone); father of Karen Hepp (Brian Sullivan), Jocelyn Kotary (Eddie), Elizabeth Lange (Chad), and Robert Hepp, Jr. (Rebecca); brother of: Joseph Hepp (Jean), Geraldine Berg (Joe), Mary Beth Hepp, Judy Cameron (Robert), the late Donald, late Francis; and 7 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 10 - 10:45 AM at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave., Malvern, PA 19355. Funeral mass to follow at 11 AM. Interment at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Patrick Church
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home - Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 359-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kish Funeral Home - Broomall

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved