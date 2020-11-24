age 79, of Malvern, PA, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2020. Bob loved a pun (good or bad), fixing things, summers at the beach, winters in Florida, a good meal and above all his family. He was veteran of the Naval Air Reserve (1960-1968). Bob had a long and storied career as a salesman, business owner, and entrepreneur, ultimately retiring as a realtor with 5 Presidents Circles under his belt. Survivors: wife Lucy (nee Morrone); father of Karen Hepp (Brian Sullivan), Jocelyn Kotary (Eddie), Elizabeth Lange (Chad), and Robert Hepp, Jr. (Rebecca); brother of: Joseph Hepp (Jean), Geraldine Berg (Joe), Mary Beth Hepp, Judy Cameron (Robert), the late Donald, late Francis; and 7 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 10 - 10:45 AM at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave., Malvern, PA 19355. Funeral mass to follow at 11 AM. Interment at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.