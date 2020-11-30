1/1
ROBERT "BOB" MERVINE
Age 74, of Glen Mills (previously of Drexel Hill) passed away suddenly on November 23, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife Kathy (nee Finelli) of 49 years and his three daughters Julie (Clive), Kristen (Roe) and Susan. Besides his wife and daughters, Bob is survived by his sisters: Betty Barnes, Diane Meier and Peggy Oliver. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Bud and Marie Mervine and his sister, Marie Mervine. Bob, a proud graduate of Villanova University and long time employee of GlaxoSmithKline, loved the beach, Broadway and most of all spending time with his family. Bob was adored by a lot of special children in his life; Zoe, Becca, Tristan, Joey, DJ, and Miles. Due to COVID restrictions the burial is private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Bob's name to: Upper Darby Performing Arts, 801 N. Landsdowne Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA 19026; or The Actors Fund at actorsfund.org

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 30, 2020.
