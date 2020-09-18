1/1
ROBERT C. BAUMEISTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
81, fondly known as "Bobby B" and "The Legend", of Sicklerville, NJ died on September 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Laura (Farlow) Baumeister for 61 years. Robert was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 6, 1939 to the late Robert and Elizabeth (Rominak) Baumeister. He worked as a steel worker for Ellisco Can Co. and a mailer for Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and crabbing in his spare time. Along with his wife Laura, he is survived by his three children Joseph Baumeister (Tricia), Michael Baumeister (Chrissy Fritz), Robert Baumeister (Connie), his five grandchildren Lauren, Jaclyn, Chelsea, Nicholas and Christopher. He was pre-deceased by his sister Elizabeth Anderson. Funeral Services will be Private. Condolences may be made at ciavarellifuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved