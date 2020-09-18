ROBERT C. BAUMEISTER

81, fondly known as "Bobby B" and "The Legend", of Sicklerville, NJ died on September 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Laura (Farlow) Baumeister for 61 years. Robert was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 6, 1939 to the late Robert and Elizabeth (Rominak) Baumeister. He worked as a steel worker for Ellisco Can Co. and a mailer for Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and crabbing in his spare time. Along with his wife Laura, he is survived by his three children Joseph Baumeister (Tricia), Michael Baumeister (Chrissy Fritz), Robert Baumeister (Connie), his five grandchildren Lauren, Jaclyn, Chelsea, Nicholas and Christopher. He was pre-deceased by his sister Elizabeth Anderson. Funeral Services will be Private. Condolences may be made at ciavarellifuneralhomes.com