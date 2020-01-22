|
DEARIE
ROBERT C.
On January 20, 2020, age 83, of Aldan and formerly of Colwyn. Survived by his beloved wife Jacquelyne (nee Nerch), loving children Carol McNamara (Jack), and Robert (Barbara); cherished grandchildren, Nicole Hegyi and Robert Dearie.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday, January 24th, 9:00 A.M. - 10:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. (ALL IN CHURCH) Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1101 Main St., Darby, PA 19023. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Roberts name may be made to the Phillies Charities Inc., 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020