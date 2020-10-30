1/1
ROBERT CADMUS SR.
Of Audubon passed away on October 28, 2020. Bob was born and grew up in northern New Jersey. He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Fairleigh Dickenson University and received a Master's degree from Stevens Institute of Technology. During his career, he worked for several area companies, including Burroughs Corp., and retired from Accu-Sort Systems in 1999. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Carol, daughter Judith, son Robert, brother William, sister Linda Brookes. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Foundation at Shannondell, 10000 Shannon- dell Drive, Audubon, PA 19403. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by R. STRUNK FUNERAL HOME, Phoenixville www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
R. Strunk Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
(610) 933-1555
