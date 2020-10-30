Of Audubon passed away on October 28, 2020. Bob was born and grew up in northern New Jersey. He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Fairleigh Dickenson University and received a Master's degree from Stevens Institute of Technology. During his career, he worked for several area companies, including Burroughs Corp., and retired from Accu-Sort Systems in 1999. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Carol, daughter Judith, son Robert, brother William, sister Linda Brookes. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Foundation at Shannondell, 10000 Shannon- dell Drive, Audubon, PA 19403. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by R. STRUNK FUNERAL HOME, Phoenixville www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com