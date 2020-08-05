McGRORY





July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn H. McGrory (nee Heiman). Devoted father to Melanie McGrory and Henner Schröder, Elizabeth McGrory and Ric Plaisance, and Robert McGrory and Laura Van Wie McGrory, he loved his grandchildren Adrian, Daniel, Ian, and Maya. Our family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and loving memories. Due to the pandemic, interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery was private with a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in Bob's name may be made to Peter's Place, A Center for Grieving Children