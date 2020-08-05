1/1
ROBERT CALHOUN McGRORY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGRORY
ROBERT CALHOUN


July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn H. McGrory (nee Heiman). Devoted father to Melanie McGrory and Henner Schröder, Elizabeth McGrory and Ric Plaisance, and Robert McGrory and Laura Van Wie McGrory, he loved his grandchildren Adrian, Daniel, Ian, and Maya. Our family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and loving memories. Due to the pandemic, interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery was private with a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in Bob's name may be made to Peter's Place, A Center for Grieving Children
https://petersplaceonline.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved