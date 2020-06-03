EVANS

ROBERT CHRISTIAN

73, of Phoenixville, PA passed away suddenly at home on May 27, 2020. Christian is survived by his sister Lynne (Bill) Curry of Devon, beloved nephews Christian (Beth) Curry of Phoenixville, and Michael (Carrie) Curry of Lewes, DE, six precious grand nieces and nephews, his former wife, Amy Evans, and a posse of incredible friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Doris Evans of Downingtown, PA, and his daughter, Taylor Evans.

Christian received his BA degree from Villanova Univer-sity and his MEd and DEd degrees from Temple Univer-sity. He worked as an educator, a clinical psychologist and researcher, before establishing his business, Psymed Inc., which specialized in pharmac-eutical market research. Christian was a charismatic soul who loved entertaining those in his life with marvelous meals and the magic he had mastered. He was a talented artist, raconteur, musician of sorts, and a collector of friends, of art and whimsy. Family holiday celebrations, biking, kayaking, officiating at weddings, and travelling to places where the sun shone brightly, all brought him great joy.

During his last years, Christian met the physical challenges of illness with incredible dignity and grace. His spirit of love, his love of life, of beauty and light, of magic, music and art will surely follow him into his place of peace. His parting words to all might have been, as his license plates read, "Zallgood, Xn". A Memorial Service to celebrate Christian's life will be planned, as Christian would have wanted, when those he loved could gather together to hug each other closely and to share their "unmasked" memories of joy. Arrangements are with ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Paoli, PA.



