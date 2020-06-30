BUTCHENHART
ROBERT CRAIG
Of Phila., PA, died on June 25, 2020 with his children by his side. Craig was born on August 15, 1948. He was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, Ohio Wesleyan Univer-sity, and Columbia University. He had a long career in com-mercial real estate financing in Philadelphia, retiring in 2011 as President of Northmarq Capital.
After retiring, Craig spent time visiting his children and grand-children, traveling, playing golf, biking along the Schuylkill, taking classes at the University of Pennsylvania, and volunteering at Philadel-phia's Ronald McDonald House. Craig was known for his kindness, his fairness, his sense of humor, and his openness to new ideas and experiences.
Craig is survived by his children Rob and Sara Butchenhart and Nell and Ted Sears, beloved grandchildren Luke, Mia, Max, Eli, and Will, sisters Elaine Rudolf and Joan Damiani and their families, many cousins and lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House at www.philarmhorg/donate or by mail to 3925 Chestnut St, Phila., PA 19104.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.