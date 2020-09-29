Robert D. 'Tickle' GAVAGHAN

96 yrs. old, peacefully on Sept. 22, 2020. Bob received a Service Award from the U.S. Post Office for 44 yrs. of service. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army served during World War II and he achieved over 70 years continuous membership with the Paradise American Legion Post #788. Father of Denise Smith, grand father to 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Beloved brother of the late Denise Westwood, Clare Collins and Thomas Gavaghan. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing in Church Thursday 9:30 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Road (off Ridge Ave.) Phila. 19128. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, Inc. 215-482-8878