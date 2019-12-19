Home

ROBERT D. "BOB" HAUL

ROBERT D. "BOB" HAUL Notice
HAUL
ROBERT D. "BOB"


December 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Lori (nee Woytovitch). Dearest father of Shawn, Chrissy Truglio (Anthony) and Nick (Rachel). PopPop of Anthony, Hailey, Chase and Madison. Brother of Jill Indelicato (Michael) and Jamie Alexander. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives, friends and co-workers of Abington Hospital are invited to his Viewing Sunday, December 22, from 2 to 4 P.M. (before Eagles Game - "Go Birds!"), at L.A. DiGIACOMO INC. FUNERAL HOME, 1055 Southampton Rd., Phila. Monday Viewing is 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at St Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Road, Phila. 19116. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem.
Bob was a loyal Phila. sports fan and an avid sports enthusiast.
Arr. by GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION, 215-739-3400
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019
