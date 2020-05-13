ROBERT D. HUNTER
HUNTER
ROBERT D., SR.
May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Marko). Devoted father of Theresa (Ron) Brown, Jane (Joe) Deissler, Nina (Marty) Dillon and Robert (Carrie) Hunter; and son Andrew Hunter; also survived by a devoted sister Carol Hunter; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service and Interment private due to the current circumstances. He was a roofer with Local 30 for over 30 years. We would rather you have a beer and remember the good times. CASSIZZI F.H., 215-425-0978

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 425-0978
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Uncle Bob, may you R.I.P. We will keep you and your family in our prayers. Love, John & Patty Ann Schiffler
John Schiffler
Family
