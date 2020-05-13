HUNTER

ROBERT D., SR.

May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Marko). Devoted father of Theresa (Ron) Brown, Jane (Joe) Deissler, Nina (Marty) Dillon and Robert (Carrie) Hunter; and son Andrew Hunter; also survived by a devoted sister Carol Hunter; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service and Interment private due to the current circumstances. He was a roofer with Local 30 for over 30 years. We would rather you have a beer and remember the good times. CASSIZZI F.H., 215-425-0978



