PERRY
ROBERT D.
Age 95, of Ardmore, died on February 14th, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Bob served in the Navy during WWII and was sent to college for officer training. He received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineer-ing from Stevens Institute of Technology and his master's degree from Johns Hopkins University. He spent his career with United Engineers and Constructors, Inc. (later Raytheon) in Philadelphia, retiring in 1992.
He married Rosalind Martin in 1949. After her death in 1994, he married Penny Riede Meyerhoff in 2002. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ardmore. He is survived by his brother Dick of Baltimore; 2 children, Cynthia Barth (George) and R. Duane Perry (Arthur); 2 grandchildren, Caroline Sylvan (Dan) and Christopher Barth (Ashley), and 2 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020