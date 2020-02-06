|
|
CAMPBELL
ROBERT E., MD
Of Haverford, PA passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020, at the age of 88.
Originally from Salem, OH, he graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, Harvard College, and
The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Dr. Campbell had a long and distinguished career in Diagnostic Radiology. In Philadelphia, he contributed more than fifty years of service to Pennsylvania Hospital, The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Jefferson Medical College. Internationally, Dr. Campbell served on multiple boards and governing bodies, notably with The Radiological Society of North America, The American College of Radiology, and The American Board of Radiology. As a Founding Trustee and Chairman of the Radiological Society of North America's Research and Education Foundation, Dr. Campbell's legacy will make a significant impact on the Radiological Community and on improved patient care now and for generations to come.
Dr. Campbell was kind and caring and always put the needs of others ahead of his own. Those who knew him would be sure to remember his infectious laugh.
His greatest passion was his family. He cherished his wife Nancy, with whom he traveled the world, and he took great pride in the adventures and accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. Dr. Campbell is survived by his wife Nancy (nee Johnson), and his loving children Rob, Nan, and Rick, as well as eleven grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Colin. A memorial service will be held at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA on Tuesday, February 11th at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family requests contri-butions in memory of Robert E. Campbell, MD to the RSNA Research and Education Foundation. Contributions can be submitted online at: www.rsna.org/donate and by mail at: RSNA R&E Foundation, 820 Jorie Blvd., Ste 200, Oak Brook, IL 60523-2251.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020