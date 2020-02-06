Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. ROBERT E. CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. ROBERT E. CAMPBELL Notice

DR. ROBERT E. CAMPBELL, M.D.

Pennsylvania Hospital mourns the loss of lifelong friend and committed physician DR. ROBERT E. CAMPBELL. Dr. Campbell spent his entire professional career at Pennsylvania Hospital and worked tirelessly to build a world-class radiology program during his decade-long tenure as department chair. Dr. Campbell also served as the chair of the Friends of the Historic Collections for over 10 years, and he was dedicated to ensuring our legacy as the nation's first hospital and its collections would be preserved for future generations.

Our thoughts are with the Campbell Family

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -