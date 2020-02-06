|
|
DR. ROBERT E. CAMPBELL, M.D.Pennsylvania Hospital mourns the loss of lifelong friend and committed physician DR. ROBERT E. CAMPBELL. Dr. Campbell spent his entire professional career at Pennsylvania Hospital and worked tirelessly to build a world-class radiology program during his decade-long tenure as department chair. Dr. Campbell also served as the chair of the Friends of the Historic Collections for over 10 years, and he was dedicated to ensuring our legacy as the nation's first hospital and its collections would be preserved for future generations.
Our thoughts are with the Campbell Family
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020