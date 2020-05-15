ROBERT E. D'ELIA
D'ELIA
ROBERT E.
On May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Simone), devoted father of Joy (Mike) Rella and Lindsey (Jason) Checchia. Loving grandfather of Michael, Francesca, Shayna and Siena. Viewing Monday 10 A.M. in Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11025 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Ent. Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley, PA.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
MAY
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
Funeral services provided by
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
