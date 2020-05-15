D'ELIA
ROBERT E.
On May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Simone), devoted father of Joy (Mike) Rella and Lindsey (Jason) Checchia. Loving grandfather of Michael, Francesca, Shayna and Siena. Viewing Monday 10 A.M. in Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11025 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Ent. Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley, PA.
ROBERT E.
On May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Simone), devoted father of Joy (Mike) Rella and Lindsey (Jason) Checchia. Loving grandfather of Michael, Francesca, Shayna and Siena. Viewing Monday 10 A.M. in Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11025 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Ent. Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley, PA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.