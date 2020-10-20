1/1
Robert LESO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on October 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Johanna (nee Patrick); devoted father of Robert J. (Michele), Eric (Jennifer) and Kenneth (Marie); loving grandfather of Justin, Aubrey, Brenna, Erin, Ceilia and Jarred; dear brother of Kathleen O'Shaughnessy (Robert), Lawrence (Anne), Joseph (Nancy) and the late Michael (the late Irene); also survived by nieces and nephews. Robert was the Treasurer of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Catholic War Veterans, Treasurer of CWV St. Agnes Post 1132, Vice President of Group 12 Slovak Catholic Sokol, President of St. Agnes - St. John Nepomucene Holy Name Society and former member of the Polish American String Band. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Fri., October 23, 2020, 6-8 P.M. at WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME 8060 Verree Rd. Phila., PA 19111 and Sat., October 24, 2020 from 10:00 - 10:45 A.M. at the Cathedral Basilica of SS Peter and Paul, 18th St. and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Phila., PA 19103 followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory to St. Agnes - St. John Nepomucene Church, 319 Brown St., Phila., PA 19123 would be appreciated. wackermanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wackerman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved