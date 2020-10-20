Robert LESO

Passed away on October 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Johanna (nee Patrick); devoted father of Robert J. (Michele), Eric (Jennifer) and Kenneth (Marie); loving grandfather of Justin, Aubrey, Brenna, Erin, Ceilia and Jarred; dear brother of Kathleen O'Shaughnessy (Robert), Lawrence (Anne), Joseph (Nancy) and the late Michael (the late Irene); also survived by nieces and nephews. Robert was the Treasurer of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Catholic War Veterans, Treasurer of CWV St. Agnes Post 1132, Vice President of Group 12 Slovak Catholic Sokol, President of St. Agnes - St. John Nepomucene Holy Name Society and former member of the Polish American String Band. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Fri., October 23, 2020, 6-8 P.M. at WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME 8060 Verree Rd. Phila., PA 19111 and Sat., October 24, 2020 from 10:00 - 10:45 A.M. at the Cathedral Basilica of SS Peter and Paul, 18th St. and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Phila., PA 19103 followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory to St. Agnes - St. John Nepomucene Church, 319 Brown St., Phila., PA 19123 would be appreciated. wackermanfuneralhome.com