ROBERT E. SCHMIDT
SCHMIDT


ROBERT E.








82, of Warminster, on August 24, 2020. Survived by his wife Barbara A. (nee Rodgers) Schmidt; sons, Mark, Terrance (the late Kimberly), and Gerry (Cindy); 3 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.


His viewing will occur Saturday, August 29, 2020 after 9:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. in St. John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cem., Chalfont.


www.schneiderfuneralhome.net



SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, HATBORO



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
