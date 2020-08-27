SCHMIDTROBERT E.
82, of Warminster, on August 24, 2020. Survived by his wife Barbara A. (nee Rodgers) Schmidt; sons, Mark, Terrance (the late Kimberly), and Gerry (Cindy); 3 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
His viewing will occur Saturday, August 29, 2020 after 9:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. in St. John Bosco Church, 215 E.
County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cem., Chalfont.www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, HATBORO