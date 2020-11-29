1/
DR. ROBERT E. SCULLY
Passed away on November 20, 2020, after a tireless battle with cancer. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Predeceased by parents Edmund and Catherine Scully. Loving brother of Vincent (Brenda) Scully of Bradenton, Florida and Paula Scully (George) Corcoran of Lumberton, New Jersey. He was a well-loved professor of Business Studies at Barry University, along side being the adored husband of Marcia for 50 years. He was the caring father of Paul McGrogan, Beth Martino and Shannon Scully Downing, and a fun-loving grandfather to Paul, Reilly, Caroline, Michael and Quinn. He loved Kate and Al's pizza, visiting Ireland and rooting for his alma mater, Penn State University. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held privately and there will be a Facebook Live starting promptly at 1:00 P.M. with the page name @kraeercoralsprings. Guests can join the live stream as early as 12:30 P.M. on Monday, November 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Association and Vitas Hospice. KRAEER FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Service
01:00 PM
Facebook Live - with the page name @kraeercoralsprings
Funeral services provided by
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
9547538960
