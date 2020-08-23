TRAMO





on Aug. 17, 2020 of Doylestown, beloved husband of the late Barbara M. (Nickels) Tramo who passed in March of this year. Loving father of Robert J. Tramo and his wife Elizabeth and Paul J. Tramo and his wife Mary Beth. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren; Brendan, Marielle, Connor, Thomas and Melanie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM until his funeral Mass 12:00 PM in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902. His interment with Military Honors will be held at 1:30 PM in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. Please know that when attending, social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in memory of Jacqueline Tramo, 3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19140.

www.fluehr.com



