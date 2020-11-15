It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Dr. Robert Ernest Yantorno of Englewood, FL on October 14, 2020, at the age of 81 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 40 years, Kim, children Robert E. (Anita) and Thomas R., brother Duane, sisters Judy Gavin, Dena Diaz, and Dianne Ritchey, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy (Padgett) and Ernest Yantorno, and former wife, Roberta (Houle) Yantorno. Robert received a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and a Ph.D. in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Robert was a well-respected part of Temple University's Electrical Engineering faculty for 28 years. He also developed a course on investing for non-business majors, a course that today enrolls over a thousand students per semester. He was a true teacher and mentor. Bob and Kim traveled the world as avid scuba divers, spent time in Africa on safari and had a wonderful family trip to the Mediterranean. He will be buried at sea by the U.S. Navy, his long-time wish to become part of the circle of life and to spend eternity in the medium he loved most...the ocean. Funeral arrangements are being handled by ENGLEWOOD COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME



