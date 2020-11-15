1/
Dr. Robert Ernest Yantorno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Dr. Robert Ernest Yantorno of Englewood, FL on October 14, 2020, at the age of 81 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 40 years, Kim, children Robert E. (Anita) and Thomas R., brother Duane, sisters Judy Gavin, Dena Diaz, and Dianne Ritchey, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy (Padgett) and Ernest Yantorno, and former wife, Roberta (Houle) Yantorno. Robert received a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and a Ph.D. in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Robert was a well-respected part of Temple University's Electrical Engineering faculty for 28 years. He also developed a course on investing for non-business majors, a course that today enrolls over a thousand students per semester. He was a true teacher and mentor. Bob and Kim traveled the world as avid scuba divers, spent time in Africa on safari and had a wonderful family trip to the Mediterranean. He will be buried at sea by the U.S. Navy, his long-time wish to become part of the circle of life and to spend eternity in the medium he loved most...the ocean. Funeral arrangements are being handled by ENGLEWOOD COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved