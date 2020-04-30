|
|
FENNELL
ROBERT F.
Age 83, of Jenkintown, PA ,was called home on April 28, 2020. Robert is predeceased by his parents, his sister and his late wife, Elizabeth. Robert is survived by his five daughters, Brigid Fry, Deirdre Faith, Kate Fennell-Prince, Erin Fennell, and Maura Abate and his ten beloved grandchildren. Robert is now at peace with Elizabeth in heaven watching over his loving family.
Robert (known to his friends) as "Bob" was an extremely humble and giving man who dedicated his life to his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and an innate way of meaningfully connecting with people, as evidenced by his innumerable amount of friends from all walks of life. He will be sorely missed by all that had the honor and privilege of knowing him.
While practicing social distanc-ing, a Memorial Service will take place at Immaculate Conception BVM Church, 602 West Avenue, Jenkintown, PA, on May 2nd, 2020. Viewing will begin at 9:30 A.M., Mass at 10:30 A.M., followed by burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse.
https://www.pennmedicine.org/for-patients-and-visitors/find-a-program-or-service/penn-medicine-at-home/hospice/penn-hospice-locations
Services entrusted to
JOS. J. MCGOLDRICK F.H.
Condolences: www.mcgoldrickfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020