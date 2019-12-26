|
|
MULDOON
ROBERT F.
83, born and raised in Fair-mount, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family. Robert was the beloved husband of Mary Jane (nee Hupka) for 59 years. He was the loving father of Judith Bosaczyk (Michael), Debby Fesi (Joe), Donna Walton (Michael), Sandy Bruenger (John) and Christy. Son of the late Vincent and Mary (nee Ballentine) Muldoon. Prede-ceased by brothers Thomas, Vincent, William; sister Mary Ann Kane and grandson Michael Mooney Jr. Survived by loving sisters Catherine McCaughey and Jeanie Smith (William "Reds"). Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 4 great grand-children and 6 step great grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Parkway Memorial Post 7650 and Teamster Local 107. He had a love for golf, casinos, bowling and most importantly time spent with devoted family and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his passion for storytelling, socializing and his love for cowboy movies.
Viewing Saturday Dec, 28th, 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. at DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1921-23 Spring Garden St., Phila., PA 19130. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 A.M., St. Andrew's Lithuanian Church, 1911 Wallace St., Phila., PA 19130. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's Lithuanian Church, 1913 Wallace St., Phila., PA 19130.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019