|
|
PLOTKIN
ROBERT F.
March 11, 2020, of Bryn Mawr, PA. Husband of Shirley (nee Levy); father of Ruth Feldman (Richard) and Robert Plotkin; grandfather of Sarah (Benjamin); great grandfather of Nathan. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Thursday, 1:00 P.M. at Haym Salomon Memorial Park (Frazer, PA). The family respectfully requests contributions in lieu of flowers be made to The Delaware County Medical Society Public Health Fund 106 Beaufort CT, Phoenixville, PA 19460-2820.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020