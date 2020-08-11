1/
ROBERT F. SMITH
SMITH
ROBERT F.
Age 63, of Lower Gwynedd, PA. Beloved husband of Nancy Graham Smith. Dear father of Robert M. (Brontë) Smith and Christopher F. (Elaine) Smith. Grandfather of Christopher and Genevieve. Brother of Donald Smith, Dolores Smith, and Miriam Andruszko (née Smith). Also survived by many extended relatives and friends. All are welcome to a 10 A.M. Viewing and Noon Funeral Mass on Thurs-day, Aug. 13, at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA. Social distancing measures will be in place. Interment private. Contributions to Camilla Hall, Immaculata, PA, would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 11, 2020.
