Carole, Kenna & Max - I am so sorry for your loss. May all the happy memories help you thru this difficult time. I have worked with him over the past 12+ years and you were his pride and joy! He was a kind man with a huge heart and always had a smile regardless of how difficult times got. He was a great boss to me. I will truly miss him!! Cindy (work wife :) )

Cindy

Coworker