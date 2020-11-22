ROBERT AKA ROBERT MICHAEL Of Thousand Oaks, CA previously of Northeast Philadelphia, age 61, passed away on Saturday November 14, 2020. Husband of 29 years to Carole Superfine; devoted and loving father to Kenna and Max. Beloved son of the late Olga and Irv Feldman. Robert had a successful professional career in the insurance industry and as a businessman in the healthcare sector. Robert's greatest joys were his children, traveling with his family and paying it forward. He died a happy and grateful man. The family respectfully requests that contributions in his memory be made to Diabetes Camping and Educational Services, 12045 E. Waterfront Drive Playa Vista, CA 90094, diabetescamping.org