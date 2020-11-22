1/
ROBERT (ROBERT MICHAEL FELDMAN) FALLAN
ROBERT AKA ROBERT MICHAEL Of Thousand Oaks, CA previously of Northeast Philadelphia, age 61, passed away on Saturday November 14, 2020. Husband of 29 years to Carole Superfine; devoted and loving father to Kenna and Max. Beloved son of the late Olga and Irv Feldman. Robert had a successful professional career in the insurance industry and as a businessman in the healthcare sector. Robert's greatest joys were his children, traveling with his family and paying it forward. He died a happy and grateful man. The family respectfully requests that contributions in his memory be made to Diabetes Camping and Educational Services, 12045 E. Waterfront Drive Playa Vista, CA 90094, diabetescamping.org

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
Carole, Kenna & Max - I am so sorry for your loss. May all the happy memories help you thru this difficult time. I have worked with him over the past 12+ years and you were his pride and joy! He was a kind man with a huge heart and always had a smile regardless of how difficult times got. He was a great boss to me. I will truly miss him!! Cindy (work wife :) )
Cindy
Coworker
