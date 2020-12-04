Age 93, died at Cathedral Village on November 15, 2020. Bob was the devoted only child of Walter C. Frank and Elfrieda (Liebrecht) Frank and the loving companion of Wynn Bates who predeceased him. Bob is survived by a cousin and his devoted caretakers, most especially Deanna and Ivory, from Cathedral Village and Home. Bob loved a big breakfast, New Year's Eve and Winston Churchill. He was a renaissance man, a veteran, a teacher, and an avid collector of all things beautiful. He believed that everyone deserved a chance to be loved. A memorial toast to a life well lived will be held at a later date. KOLLER FUNERAL HOME



