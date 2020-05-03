DEMBOWSKI
ROBERT H., SR.
69, passed away April 27, 2020. Formely of Rhawnhurst and Ivy-land. Former owner of Robert H. Dembowski, Sr. Hardwood Floors. Beloved husband of the late Francis M. (nee Boyle). Loving father of the late PFC Robert H. Dembowski, Jr., U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division and Janice M. Dembowski. Devoted stepfather of Frank J. Holberg (Barbara) and Amy Beth Williford (Jeramie). Cherished grandfather of Connor and Meghan Holberg and Samuel R. Williford. Dear brother of Joan Grimley (Joseph). He will be missed by his extended family and close friends. For full details, visitwww.campbellfh.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.