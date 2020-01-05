|
|
EVANS
ROBERT H.
Jan. 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene S. Evans (nee Wunder), loving father of Lloyd and Wesley H. Evans, dear brother of Dorothy E. Parker and Lois A. Schleinkofer. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Wednesday 11 A.M. MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave. (at Tyson), where friends may call Wednesday 10 to 11 A.M. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Tyson Ave. and Hawthorne St., Phila., PA 19149.
www.mannalfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020