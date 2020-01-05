Home

Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-8989
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
ROBERT H. EVANS Notice
EVANS
ROBERT H.
Jan. 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene S. Evans (nee Wunder), loving father of Lloyd and Wesley H. Evans, dear brother of Dorothy E. Parker and Lois A. Schleinkofer. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Wednesday 11 A.M. MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave. (at Tyson), where friends may call Wednesday 10 to 11 A.M. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Tyson Ave. and Hawthorne St., Phila., PA 19149.

www.mannalfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020
