Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Luthern Church
1000 W. Main St.
Lansdale, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Luthern Church
1000 W. Main St.
Lansdale, PA
View Map
ROBERT H. HIMMELREICH
HIMMELREICH
ROBERT H.


On Feb. 29, 2020 of Blue Bell, formerly of Plymouth Mtg., age 87. Beloved husband of Mary Jane (nee Oesterling). Devoted father of Becky O'Hara (Ray), Susan Candello, Bob Himmelreich (Deb), Amy Murphy (Jim) and Peter Himmelreich (Tara). Brother of Carol Brann and the late Nancy Wenrich; 11 grand-children, 3 great grandchildren. Memorial Service Friday, March 6 11 A.M. at Trinity Luthern Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, PA. Visitation 9 to 11 A.M. at Church. Int. private. Memorial donations may be made to The William D. Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Ken Crest Services, 960 Harvest Dr., Blue Bell, PA 19422.

www.lownes.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020
