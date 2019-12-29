|
LANDAU
ROBERT H.
December 27, 2019, of Maple Shade, NJ. Husband of Jane Landau. Father of Karen (Daniel) Bleznak. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Herbert (Ruth) Keller. Graveside Services Tuesday beginning 10:00 A.M. at Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, NJ (use the entrance on Cooper Landing Rd.). A Luncheon will be held at Green Valley Country Club, 201 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA following the service.
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019