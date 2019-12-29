The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT LANDAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT H. LANDAU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT H. LANDAU Notice
LANDAU
ROBERT H.
December 27, 2019, of Maple Shade, NJ. Husband of Jane Landau. Father of Karen (Daniel) Bleznak. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Herbert (Ruth) Keller. Graveside Services Tuesday beginning 10:00 A.M. at Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, NJ (use the entrance on Cooper Landing Rd.). A Luncheon will be held at Green Valley Country Club, 201 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA following the service.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now