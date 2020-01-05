Home

December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Clement). Loving father to Christopher (Amy) Roak, Jennifer (Bruce) Edgerton, and Lisa (Michael) Budd. He will also be missed by his 9 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Jake's Memorial Service, Friday 1/10, 2pm at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 22 E. Chestnut Hill Ave. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Robert's name may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Outreach Fund, 22 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118.

www.craftfuneralhomes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020
