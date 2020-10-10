ROBERT H. SHERMAN

October 4, 2020. Husband of Robin (nee Cohen). Father of Sandra Erin Sherman (husband Alexander Alicea) and Samantha (James) Paris. Brother of Jacqueline (Sam) Agi and Estelle Coletti (Dennis McCollum). Grandfather of Mia Alicea and Joshua Paris. Relatives and friends are invited to Cryptside Services Sunday, Nov. 1st 1 P.M. precisely at King David Memorial Park, 3594 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Contributions in his memory may be made to American Lung Association
, 625 N. Governor Printz Blvd., Suite 2, Essington, PA 19029. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com