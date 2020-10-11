Of North Wildwood, NJ, formerly of Grays Ferry, Army Veteran passed away on October 6, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of 58 years to Anna Marie (Sekel). Loving father of Anne Marie Gaul and Sharon (Jim) Waters. Pop of Meghan (Paul), Tommy (Kylie), Jimmy and Stephen. Grandfather of Anneliese. His parents Harry and Mary Albert also blessed him with the following siblings Joseph, Patricia, Mary, Catherine, Mildred, Rita, Helen, Anthony and the late Francis and Charles. He is also survived by many brother and sister in laws and nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Monday, Oct. 12th at St. Gabriel's Church, 29th & Dickinson Sts, Phila, PA 19146 where friends may call 9:30–10:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, family request contributions be made to the Wm H. Barrett Nabuurs Center, 2744 Dickinson St, Phila, PA 19146. www.loganfuneralhomes.com