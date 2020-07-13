1/
ROBERT J. BRECHT Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRECHT
ROBERT J. JR.
born October 14, 1954. On July
9, 2020 at age 65, he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Robin Brecht (nee Slywar) for 43 years; devoted father of Christina Evangelidis (Pete), Kathleen, and Mary Ellen. Cherished Grandfather of Kevin and Ryan. Son of Mary Ellen Brecht and the late Robert J. Brecht Sr. Brother of Loretta Walker (Albert), Teresa Spinks (John) and the late Lawrence Brecht Sr. Bob was a graduate of Roman HS class of 1972 and served in the United States Army from 1973-1976. He worked in fleet management for the city of Philadelphia for over 30 years. After retirement Bob enjoyed spending time with family, sharing stories of his life and creating happy memories which we will forever cherish. He will be missed more than words can ever explain by anyone who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Wednesday 7-9 P.M. and Thursday 8:30 A.M. at the KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 RIDGE AVE. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 A.M. at Holy Family Church in Manayunk. Int Westminster Cem.

Condolences may be shared at www.kollerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koller Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved