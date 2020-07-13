BRECHTborn October 14, 1954. On July9, 2020 at age 65, he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Robin Brecht (nee Slywar) for 43 years; devoted father of Christina Evangelidis (Pete), Kathleen, and Mary Ellen. Cherished Grandfather of Kevin and Ryan. Son of Mary Ellen Brecht and the late Robert J. Brecht Sr. Brother of Loretta Walker (Albert), Teresa Spinks (John) and the late Lawrence Brecht Sr. Bob was a graduate of Roman HS class of 1972 and served in the United States Army from 1973-1976. He worked in fleet management for the city of Philadelphia for over 30 years. After retirement Bob enjoyed spending time with family, sharing stories of his life and creating happy memories which we will forever cherish. He will be missed more than words can ever explain by anyone who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Wednesday 7-9 P.M. and Thursday 8:30 A.M. atFuneral Mass on Thursday at 10 A.M. at Holy Family Church in Manayunk. Int Westminster Cem.

