ROBERT GALLAGHER
ROBERT J. GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER
ROBERT J.
Of Maple Shade, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. He was 81 years old. He was born in Camden on August 16, 1938 and resided in Philadelphia, before moving to Maple Shade 34 years ago. Bob retired after 33 years, as Chief Petty Officer with the U.S. Navy, also retiring from the Philadelphia School District, where he worked as a District Engineer. Bob was a member of the Philadelphia Emerald Society and the Naval Enlisted Reserve Assoc. He also enjoyed fishing in his spare time.
Beloved husband of Patricia Gallagher (nee Storm); loving father of Patricia (Mike) Wiatrowski, John Larsen, Patricia (Jim) Masgai; cherished grand-father of David Kurth, Douglas Kurth and Bella Masgai.
Funeral Services will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting

marktilghmanfuneralhome.com

logo


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020
