ROBERT J. KAPOVIC
KAPOVIC
ROBERT J.
Age 54, on July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Seigeldorf). Devoted father of Jill Valvo (Joe) and Stephanie Gallucci (Leonard); loving Pop-{op of Joseph and LJ. Cherished son-in-law of Lillian Drozbowski; also nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday 9:30 A.M., THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila., followed by his Religious Service at 11 A.M. Int. private.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
