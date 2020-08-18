KAPOVICROBERT J.
Age 54, on July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Seigeldorf). Devoted father of Jill Valvo (Joe) and Stephanie Gallucci (Leonard); loving Pop-{op of Joseph and LJ. Cherished son-in-law of Lillian Drozbowski; also nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday 9:30 A.M., THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila.
, followed by his Religious Service at 11 A.M. Int. private.
Share Online Condolences at:
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com