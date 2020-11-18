96, of Linwood, NJ, on Nov. 14, 2020. Born in Phila. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, graduated from Villanova as an electrical engineer. His and his wife Mary raised six children in Warminster, PA. He worked as an electrical engineer and manager for 28 years at Leeds and Northrup in North Wales, PA, and then launched his second career as an owner/operator of Ocean Beverage Co. in Brigantine, NJ. In 1977 Bob and Mary moved fulltime to Margate, NJ. Predeceased by his son, Robert Koob, Jr. He is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Mary, and his remaining children Diane Doyle (Thomas), Stephen Koob, Valerie Koob (Fritz Doddy), Michael Koob (Kathy), Timothy Koob (Nick Orlando); 8 grandchildren, 3 great grand- children, brother Gerard Koob (Diane), many nieces & nephews. Mass, Friday, Nov. 20th at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Linwood, NJ at 11:00 A.M., via a livestream on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OurLadyOfSorrowsFB
. If you feel comfortable attending, note that masks are required. Interment following the Mass will be private. Please share condolences and photos online at www.ghwimberg.com
. G.H. WIMBERG FUNER HOME, Linwood, NJ.