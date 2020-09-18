ROBERT J. LANDGRAF

Age 58, Sept. 15, 2020, of Abington, PA. Loving husband of Eileen (nee Beaver). Most excellent father of Emily, Bobby (Erin), and Danny (Danielle). He is also survived by the Beaver family, and many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles. He made friends wherever he went. We wish him an eternity of beautiful sunsets, good music, and cold beers. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Wednesday 9-10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila., PA 19154. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Sara's Shelter. If you'd like to send a check please make it payable to: "Father Chuck's Challenge" and include "Sara's Shelter" in the check memo Father Chuck's Challenge, c/o Theresa Gilmore, 1020 Lake Ln., Pennsburg, PA 18073-160. ATTN: Father Kennedy (in corner of envelope). BURNS FUNERAL HOME



