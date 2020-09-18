1/1
ROBERT J. LANDGRAF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 58, Sept. 15, 2020, of Abington, PA. Loving husband of Eileen (nee Beaver). Most excellent father of Emily, Bobby (Erin), and Danny (Danielle). He is also survived by the Beaver family, and many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles. He made friends wherever he went. We wish him an eternity of beautiful sunsets, good music, and cold beers. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Wednesday 9-10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila., PA 19154. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Sara's Shelter. If you'd like to send a check please make it payable to: "Father Chuck's Challenge" and include "Sara's Shelter" in the check memo Father Chuck's Challenge, c/o Theresa Gilmore, 1020 Lake Ln., Pennsburg, PA 18073-160. ATTN: Father Kennedy (in corner of envelope). BURNS FUNERAL HOME

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved