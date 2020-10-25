Robert j. sims

94, longtime resident of Wayne died peacefully on October 21st, 2020 surrounded by his large loving family. He was the adoring husband of the late Gloria MacCarter Sims, who passed away in 2005. He cherished her memory every day. He is survived by his seven children Barbara Hogan (Jack), Lisa Bryne (Jeff), Dana Hospodar (Ed), Ernie Sims (Linda), Carter Sims, Peter Sims (Kristin), Moira Hobson (Tom), his sister Lori Carroll, twenty grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Marie, his brother Stanley, sister Florence and his beloved granddaughter Lily Byrne predeceased him. Bob welcomed everyone with a big smile and an infectious response "fantastic" when asked how he was doing. Mr. Sims lived a long and productive life providing for his family and steadfastly serving his Church and civic community well into his 90's. Bob was a loyal and faithful Catholic his entire life. He served the church locally and internationally for decades. In addition to being an active parishioner of St Katharine of Siena in Wayne, he was a longtime member of the Philadelphia Chapter of Legatus, Men of Malvern, Catholic Leadership Institute, Catholic Philopatrian Institute, Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, and the Stewards of St John Neumann. He faithfully served Archdiocese of Philadelphia for decades as Chairman of the Finance and Audit Committees. He worked closely in guiding Cardinals Krol, Bevilacqua and Rigali in the important decisions in the life of the Archdiocese. He was twice honored by Saint John Paul II as Knight of Saint Gregory and later as a Knight Commander of Saint Gregory. Knight Commander of St. Gregory is highest honor given to a layman by the Holy Father. He was a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher where he served as an advisor to his lifelong friend Cardinal John Patrick Foley who served as Grand Master of the Order in Rome. Mr. Sims served his community serving terms on the boards for Immaculata University, Gwynned Mercy University, Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary, Notre Dame de Namur Academy, Malvern Preparatory School, Legatus International, Big Brothers of Philadelphia, US Jaycees, US Naval Reserve, and was a trustee for the United Way. He received various awards for his faithful service including the Keys and Sword Award from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul and the Outstanding Catholic Leader from the Catholic Leadership Institute. Bob enjoyed his membership and time with family and friends at Overbrook Golf Club, Ocean Reef Club, Key Largo, The Philadelphia Union League and the Philadelphia Country Club. He was a member of Skytop Club in the Poconos where family and friends would gather in his home and enjoy time together. Lou Baldwin, a journalist for the former Catholic Standard and Times and now for Catholic Philly wrote a wonderful summary line of Mr. Sims when the Catholic Philopatrian Literary Institute honored him with the Sourin Award for his remarkable contributions to his family, the Church and the community: "Bob Sims, a friend to all, great and common." His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Katharine of Siena Church in Wayne. The Mass and Interment will be private. A celebration of Bob's long and faithful life will be celebrated in the future where friends may gather in larger numbers. The Mass will be live streamed through St. Katharine's website. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Robert J. Sims Fund for Catholic Education. 71 Farrier Lane, Newtown Square, PA 190873 Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com