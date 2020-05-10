ROBERT J. STONE
STONE C.M.
REV. ROBERT J.
On May 5, 2020. Brother of Thomas, Christopher and the late Richard. Due to the current restrictions the Funeral Mass and interment will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Congregation of the Mission, 500 E. Chelten Ave Philadelphia, PA 19144. John F. Murray FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
