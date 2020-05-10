STONE C.M.
REV. ROBERT J.
On May 5, 2020. Brother of Thomas, Christopher and the late Richard. Due to the current restrictions the Funeral Mass and interment will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Congregation of the Mission, 500 E. Chelten Ave Philadelphia, PA 19144. John F. Murray FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
REV. ROBERT J.
On May 5, 2020. Brother of Thomas, Christopher and the late Richard. Due to the current restrictions the Funeral Mass and interment will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Congregation of the Mission, 500 E. Chelten Ave Philadelphia, PA 19144. John F. Murray FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.