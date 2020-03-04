The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
ROBERT J. WALTER Notice
WALTER
ROBERT J.


Age 70, of West Chester, PA, on March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Darlene (nee Fagley) Walter; loving father of Darlene E. Marina (Daniel); dear brother of Lillian "Sis" Walter Grbas (Bruno), Joseph R. Walter (Donna) and the late Edwin Walter.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, 10 to 11:30 A.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at SS. Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Coatesville VA Hospice, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coates-ville, PA 19320, or to Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741, would be appreciated. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020
