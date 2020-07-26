1/1
ROBERT JAMES HAMILTON
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMILTON
ROBERT JAMES


July 22, 2020, of Havertown, formerly of the "Garrett Hill" section of Rosemont PA. Beloved husband of Giovina Marie Hamilton (nee Durso). Devoted father of Carolyn Hamilton (Joseph Winoski), Mark Hamilton, Beth Ann Boyd (Jeffrey), Derek Hamilton and the late Robert and Louis Hamilton. Loving grandfather of Jake Winoski and Leah Boyd. Dear brother of Theodore Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited on Tues. July 28th to his Viewing from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Rds., Havertown, PA. Int. Calvary Cem. There will be limited seating and masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Parkinson's Fund at Pennsylvania Hospital, 3400 Spruce St., Phila., PA 19104.
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Viewing
09:30 - 10:15 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church,
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 26, 2020
Christmas Morning 2019 , Coral Gables, FL
DEREK HAMILTON
Family
July 26, 2020
Bob's 84th Birthday, May 5, 2020
DEREK HAMILTON
Family
July 26, 2020
Bob's 83rd Birthday May 5, 2019
DEREK HAMILTON
Family
July 26, 2020
St. Regis Hotel, Bal Harbor, FL 2016
DEREK HAMILTON
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved