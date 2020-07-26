HAMILTON





July 22, 2020, of Havertown, formerly of the "Garrett Hill" section of Rosemont PA. Beloved husband of Giovina Marie Hamilton (nee Durso). Devoted father of Carolyn Hamilton (Joseph Winoski), Mark Hamilton, Beth Ann Boyd (Jeffrey), Derek Hamilton and the late Robert and Louis Hamilton. Loving grandfather of Jake Winoski and Leah Boyd. Dear brother of Theodore Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited on Tues. July 28th to his Viewing from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Rds., Havertown, PA. Int. Calvary Cem. There will be limited seating and masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Parkinson's Fund at Pennsylvania Hospital, 3400 Spruce St., Phila., PA 19104.