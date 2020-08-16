1/1
ROBERT JAMES NEDBY
NEDBY
ROBERT JAMES


83, of Keswick, VA died suddenly on July 28, 2020 due to complications following surgery. Bob was born January 21, 1937 in Phila., PA, the youngest of nine children to the late Charles and Mary Nedby (nee Kotecka). He graduated from North Catholic High School in 1954. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Edna, nee Young, his son, Bobby, and his siblings.
Bob relocated to Virginia in 1995 and owned a business there for 12 years before retiring to enjoy his home and backyard. He was active in the community and still remained an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
Bob is survived by daughters, Nancy Tuffin of Fort Worth, TX and Suzanne Garces of Los Angeles, CA, and many other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later time when it is safe to gather together. Details will be placed on the Burns Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider signing up to become an organ donor through a local or national organization.
Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
